New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was in Mahendergarh, Haryana, to address an election rally, was on Friday seen in a video playing cricket with local boys. He started playing cricket with the boys of Rewari after his chopper, in which he was flying, made an emergency landing at KLP College compound.

The chopper made an emergency landing when he was returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh after addressing the rally. Later, the Congress leader left for the national capital by road. The viral video of Rahul playing cricket received more than 400 likes within no time and it was retweeted 66 times.

#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi plays cricket with local boys in Rewari after his chopper made an emergency landing at KLP College earlier today, due to bad weather while returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh after addressing an election rally. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/Y4rv0Gf8Gg — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

While addressing the rally in Mahendergarh, the Congress MP from Wayanad slammed the BJP over the economic slowdown in the country, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not know anything about economics.

With a note of warning, the Congress leader the economic situation of the country will become worse and big corporates such as Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi will keep running away from the country.

Talking about the lack of jobs and the rising farmer’s distress, Rahul said that the fate of the country is known to all. “Unemployment is highest in the country in the last 45 years. If you ask businessmen, either small or medium, everybody will say that demonetisation and GST have ruined them,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

“If Nyay (the Congress proposal for a universal basic income in the 2019 polls) had been implemented, then the things would have been better, but Haryana has a chance to vote for the Congress,” Gandhi added.

Haryana is all set to go to polls on October 21 and the results of the same will be announced on October 24.