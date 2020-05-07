Gandhinagar: In a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the civic authorities in Surat has ordered the closure of vegetables and fruits shops in the city from May 9 to May 14. A day ago, Ahmedabad civic authorities had shut all shops, except those selling milk and medicines, for a week. Also Read - All Shops Except Those Selling Milk, Medicines to Remain Closed From May 7 For One Week in Ahmedabad

Municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, in an order, said that large crowds were gathering at vegetable shops and people were also not adhering to physical distancing norms while making purchases. Keeping the situation in mind, the closure has been ordered.

As per the order, vegetables and fruits will not be allowed to be sold through any means, be it shops or handcarts, from May 9 to May 14.

On Wednesday, the Ahmedabad civic body in its order said while milk outlets and medical stores can remain open, all other shops, including those selling fruits, vegetables and grocery items, will remain closed there from May 7 midnight till 6 am on May 15.

Out of the total 6,625 COVID-19 cases so far in Gujarat, 4,716 have been reported from Ahmedabad and 754 from Surat.