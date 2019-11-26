New Delhi: Giving another touch to the series of dramatic events that took place in a single day after Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar resigned from his post, a number of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers were on Tuesday seen in Mumbai holding a protest with posters stating ‘Ajit Dada, we love you’.

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers seen holding posters stating "Ajit Dada, we love you" in Mumbai. Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/XC228sKDA8 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

The protest from the NCP workers followed after Ajit Pawar submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari earlier in the day. The decision from the NCP leader came after the Supreme Court earlier in the day ordered for a floor test in the assembly for all parties to prove majority to form the government in the state.

Ajit Pawar’s taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state on Saturday morning had invoked vociferous criticism from the members of the Opposition in the state. The decision of Ajit led his uncle Sharad pawar to remove him from the party’s primary membership.

Following Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also said that any MLA who aligns with him is also likely to face anti-defection law from his party.

Giving its hearing on the plea of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, the three-judge bench of the Supreme Court earlier in the day passed the order for conducting a floor test in the Assembly on Wednesday evening.