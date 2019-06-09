Bhopal: A body of an 8-year-old girl has been recovered today from a drain in Kamla Nagar area.

“Body has been sent for post-mortem. Reason for her death can be ascertained once medical reports come,” said Akhil Patel, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhopal.

Bhopal: Body of a 8-year-old girl was found in a drain at Kamla Nagar earlier today. Akhil Patel, ASP says,”Body has been sent for post-mortem. Reason of her death can be ascertained once medical reports come.” One policeman has also been suspended. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/CxWhdBwb6B — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

A policeman has been suspended after this incident but the reason for his suspension is still awaited.

In a similar incident, a mutilated body of the toddler was found in a garbage dump, on June 2, three days after she went missing. Police had said her father had a financial dispute with accused and that the abduction and murder of the toddler was a revenge crime.

“The girl’s father told us that he had a money dispute with the accused who had threatened the former with dire consequences. We questioned him and it was revealed that the body was hidden at his associate’s house. The body was later found at the garbage dump,” a police official told news agency PTI.

After the incident came into light, swift condemnation came from all over the country, across party lines, demanding justice for the 2-year-old.

The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. How can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2019

Two people were arrested by the police for allegedly strangling the girl. The case will be probed under the National Security Act (NSA) and transfer the case to a fast track court.