Pulwama: Two days after an apple truck driver was attacked by militants, a migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh was shot dead on Wednesday by terrorists in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

The labourer has been identified as Sethi Kumar and worked at a local brick kiln. As per the police, the incident happened when he was walking with another civilian when two terrorists shot at him at Nihama area near Kakpora railway station.

The police have launched a hunt to nab the militants.

This is the second incident of targeting non-Kashmiri workers in the valley since Monday.

On Monday, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead a truck driver from Rajasthan at Shirmal village of Shopian district in south Kashmir. He was to drive an apple-laden truck and had come to the orchard to collect the consignment. The orchard owner, who tried to save him, too, was beaten up by the terrorists.

Suspected militants had also set on fire his truck. The militants also assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district.

The attack came on the day when authorities in Jammu and Kashmir resumed postpaid mobile services, nearly 72 days after they were snapped, following the government’s decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution.