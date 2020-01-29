New Delhi: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam who was arrested from Jehanabad on Tuesday, was brought to Delhi on Wednesday. Imam will be produced in Patiala House Court later today. Notably, Imam is booked under sedition case by Delhi Police.

Imam’s arrest came just hours after the Jehanabad Police detained his brother while conducting a raid to nab him on Tuesday. Earlier, accusing the police of harassing the family, her mother had alleged that her son was being ‘victimised’ by the media, which, she said, had ‘twisted and taken out of context,’ her son’s statement.

On Sunday, Imam was booked by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for his controversial ‘cut off Assam from India’ speech that he allegedly made a few days ago at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh.

A series of videos of him went viral on social media in which Imam could be heard saying, “If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this.” He also said, “It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us.”

For his provocative speech, Imam has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).