New Delhi: At a time when the ongoing unrest in Assam over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 has claimed three lives, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Thursday said that a similar protest against the CAB will be initiated in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Stalin announced that a protest in all districts of Tamil Nadu against the CAB will start on December 17. The development comes after the DMK chief called the CAB unconstitutional. He said this soon after the CAB was cleared in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a statement, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin today announced protest in all districts of Tamil Nadu against #CitizenshipAmendmentBill on December 17. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/UYq6Mh5VAw — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

Terming the passage of the Bill ‘an assault on secularism, equality and fraternity,’ he had said that the AIADMK is exposed for supporting this legislation.

“It is unconstitutional to link citizenship with religion.#CAB2019 is a direct assault on secularism, equality and fraternity – principles which are essential to any democracy. AIADMK once again stands completely exposed for its decision to support this immoral legislation,” he had stated on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Captain Amarinder Singh stated that his state will not implement the CAB as the Bill is a direct assault on India’s secular character.

“Terming the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) a direct assault on India’s secular character, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today said his government would not allow the legislation to be implemented in his state,” the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Prior to this, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also slammed the contentious Bill and termed it unconstitutional.

The passage of the Bill, however, has led to massive protests in Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya. As per the latest reports, three people have died in police firing in a protest in Guwahati.

The CAB, which is waiting for the nod from the President, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.