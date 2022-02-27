New Delhi: Indian citizens in areas of war-torn Ukraine where a curfew has been imposed were asked not to venture towards railway stations until and unless the curfew is lifted, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in its latest advisory. This came after several Indian students fleeing the war-torn country on Sunday alleged that they were harassed, beaten, and restricted to cross the Poland border by the Ukrainian guards.Also Read - European Union Shuts Airspace to Russian Airlines, Curbs Media; Decides To Fund Supply of Weapons To Ukraine

"Based on the latest input, intense fighting is underway in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv. It is reiterated, Indian nationals in these cities, and other cities wherever curfew has been applied, are NOT advised to venture towards railway stations until curfew has been lifted and considerable civilian movement is renewed," the advisory read.

Videos of the police brutality over civilians stuck in was Ukraine have surfaced on social media.