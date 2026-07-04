After Ayodhya Ram Temple, now is offerings stolen at Badrinath Temple? Investigation on, several employees issued notices

Badrinath Dham Chadawa Chori: A video has been going viral on social media since July 2. It alleges that offerings are being stolen at Badrinath Dham. Based on the complaint, CCTV footage of the Badrinath temple complex has been examined.

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After Ayodhya Ram Temple, now is offerings stolen at Badrinath Temple? Investigation on, several employees issued notices (File)

The Ram Temple donation theft case is yet to be solved. Meanwhile, shocking news is emerging from the world-famous Badrinath Shrine. A letter is rapidly going viral on social media, claiming that donations and offerings received at the Badrinath Shrine are also being manipulated. In light of the growing issue, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has ordered an investigation.

“Regarding the news and allegations circulating on social media concerning the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham, I wish to state that the Temple Committee has taken this matter very seriously. Notices—specifically show-cause notices—have already been issued by our Chief Executive Officer to all employees and officials involved in the counting process.”

BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi stated that the temple committee has taken these allegations very seriously and has ordered the formation of an inquiry committee to conduct an impartial, transparent, and factual investigation of the entire matter. He added that clarifications have been sought from the concerned employees. He also refuted a claim circulating on social media that identifies an employee as his “personal secretary.” He clarified that the individual in question is not his personal secretary, but a regular government employee of the BKTC. He added that if the allegations are found to be true, no one will be spared and strict action will be taken against them as per the rules.

BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad stated that CCTV footage from the Badrinath temple complex was examined based on a complaint regarding the matter, which had been circulating on social media since July 2. He said that although the available footage was not as clear as expected, the BKTC president was immediately informed of the matter due to its seriousness and sensitivity.