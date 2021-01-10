New Delhi: After Twitter imposed a permanent ban on outgoing US president Donald Trump’s account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most followed active politician on the micro-blogging platform. Also Read - After Google, Apple And Amazon Also Remove Parler From Their Platforms Over US Capitol Siege

While Trump enjoyed a following of 88.7 million people on Twitter, PM Modi currently has 64.7 million followers. However, former US President Barack Obama is the most followed politician on Twitter with a backing of 127.9 million people. Joe Bide has 23.3 million followers.

On Saturday, Twitter had permanently suspended the account of Trump due to "risk of further incitement of violence". The unprecedented move by the California-based social media platform came two days after his supporters stormed the Capitol, bringing disgrace to the country and its democratic institutions. Five people, including a woman and a police officer, died.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a statement on Friday.

In a statement hours after he was banned, Trump had said: “I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!”

“Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely. “STAY TUNED!”” he had added, indicating some announcements in this regard was forthcoming.