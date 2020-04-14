New Delhi: Looking at what happened in Bandra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the migrant workers, who are staying in the national capital, not to believe in rumours. In a video message, Kejriwal said that no one can take any migrant workers to their home state at this lockdown time. Also Read - Coronavirus: Lockdown Extension Was Necessary, Will Visit Containment Zones on Wednesday, Says Kejriwal

"I appeal to migrant workers and people from other states staying in Delhi. People may try to spread rumours. Don't get lured by them. No one can take you to your village now. Someone might tell you DTC buses are standing somewhere. No DTC bus is taking you anywhere," Kejriwal said.

The development comes after a large group of migrant labourers gathered in Bandra, demanding permission to return to their native states. However, they were later dispersed after police and local leaders intervened and asked them to vacate the area.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal urged people of the national capital to strictly follow the measures so that the city gets rid of coronavirus.

Saying that it is a matter of concern that cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the national capital, he expressed confidence that his administration will succeed in containing the COVID-19 in Delhi.

“I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi,” the chief minister said.

He said this after PM Modi announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“If we strictly follow lockdown rules, I am very sure that we will get rid of COVID-19,” Kejriwal said. The chief minister also said that he would visit some COVID-19 containment zones in the city on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.