New Delhi: A day after banning Holi celebrations across the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday declared cinema halls, malls, metro and religious place as ‘super spreader’ areas. Moreover, the UT government has asked all district magistrates (DMs) to increase surveillance in these areas. “In wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, cinema halls, malls, metro and religious place have been called ‘super spreader’ areas. All DMS have been instructed to increase surveillance in areas,” the Delhi government said in a statement. Also Read - Over 40 Employees Test COVID Positive at IT Company in Chennai

On Tuesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital for upcoming festivals such Holi and Navaratri. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order. Also Read - India Sees Sharpest 1-day Coronavirus Spike in Months With Over 47,000 Fresh Cases & 275 Deaths in 24 Hours

“All authorities concerned will ensure that public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri etc shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/public parks/markets/religious places etc in NCT of Delhi,” Dev said in his order.

The development comes after the national capital reported 1,101 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest in over three months, while four people succumbed to the disease during the same period. Notably, it was the first time since December 24 that the city recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

The move was taken as it was anticipated that gatherings, congregations and public celebrations during the upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri could pose a considerable threat of the spread of the virus.

The chief secretary has directed all district magistrates, their counterpart district deputy commissioners of police and other authorities to ensure that gatherings are not allowed during the upcoming festivals.

District magistrates should take appropriate action according to health protocol in NCT of Delhi with regard to screening, testing, isolation, surveillance, added the order.