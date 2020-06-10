New Delhi: After initially bending the COVID-19 curve, cases are now rising in all the eight northeastern states. Further, two more people – one each in Assam and Tripura – succumbed to the disease taking the region’s toll to seven. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: What is The Updated Numbers of COVID-19 Cases in Delhi? No Bulletin Released For a Day

The eight northeastern states so far recorded 4,426 positive cases, out of which 3,049 are active cases. Also Read - ICC Meeting Today to End Impasse on Men's T20 World Cup

Assam tops the list with 2,937 (1,844 active) cases, followed by Tripura with 866 cases (670 active), Manipur with 304 cases (243 active), 127 cases (119 active) in Nagaland, 88 cases (87 active) in Mizoram, 57 cases (56 active) in Arunachal Pradesh, 34 cases (20 active) in Meghalaya and 13 cases (10 active) in Sikkim. Also Read - Coronavirus Delhi: These 22 Private Hospitals Asked to Reserve More Beds For COVID-19 Patients | Check List

According to the state governments, the cases have gone up with the return of around four lakh natives from around India, and health officials predicted the number would go more as the testing of samples of the returnees continues.

According to health officials in Guwahati, a 58-year-old man died in Assam due to Covid-19, taking the state’s death toll to five.

The patient, who tested positive after returning from Chennai, died at Diphu Medical College and Hospital in southeastern Assam.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also announced said that a 42-year-old male from West Tripura also died on Tuesday afternoon.

“Doctors gave their best but failed to save his precious life. On May 1, he suffered a stroke and was a patient of hypertension,” Deb, who also holds the Health Department, said in a tweet.

Tripura’s Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal told the media that the state government would provide Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim, who tested positive on June 3.

Earlier, a 50-year-old woman Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide at the Tripura government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital here on June 2.

The woman was also suffering from kidney-related ailments. Her death was termed as “unnatural death” by the government. “After the death, her swab sample, which was collected before her death, tested positive for Covid-19,” said Nath.

(With agency inputs)