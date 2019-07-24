Bhopal: Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Wednesday voted in favour of Kamal Nath led-Madhya Pradesh government during voting on criminal law (amendment) in the state assembly. This came hours after the BJP said in the assembly that the government will fall under 24 hours if number one or number two issued ordered, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Everyday BJP says we are a minority govt and one which could fall any day. Today in voting in assembly (on criminal law amendment), two BJP MLAs voted in favour of our Govt (sic),” Kamal Nath said.

“My government is not in a minority,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava in Madhya Pradesh assembly had said, “Hamare upar wale number 1 ya number 2 ka aadesh hua to 24 ghante bhi aapki sarkar nahi chalegi (if number one or number two issued ordered, the government will fall within 24 hours).”

To which, Kamal Nath had fired back saying “Aapke upar wale number 1 aur 2 samajhdar hain, isliye aadesh nahi de rahe hain. Aap chahen to avishwas prastaav le aayen ( the number one and two are smart that’s why they are not giving the orders and can bring no-confidence motion if he wants)”.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari, after the Kumaraswamy-led government had lost the trust vote, said, “The BJP has done everything to cause problems to us but this is Kamal Nath’s government, not Kumaraswamy’s. They will have to take seven births to do horsetrading in this government.”

Denying the allegations, senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “We’ll not cause the fall of government here (Madhya Pradesh). Congress leaders themselves have been responsible for the fall of their governments. There is an internal conflict in Congress, and the support of BSP-SP, if something happens to that, then we can’t do anything.”