New Delhi: President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, will be the chief guest of India's Republic Day parade on January 26, news18 quoted sources in the PMO as saying. Notably, the development came days after Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to India over new Coronavirus strain fears, giving rise to speculation that this year's Republic day may be celebrated without a Chief guest.

Santokhi had also attended and delivered a virtual keynote address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs earlier this week. In his address, he had pitched for free movement of people between India and his country as he favoured greater bilateral trade and cultural ties.

The Indian-origin president had expressed readiness to take the first step to end visa permits for visitors from India to Suriname. "Suriname is prepared to take a first step in doing so by ending visa permits for visitors from India to Suriname," he had said.

Santokhi had added there is scope to expand cooperation in areas of business, trade and tourism. Elaborating on historical links between the two countries, the president said the Suriname diaspora is part of India’s soft power and India is also part of Suriname’s soft power.

He also proposed creation of a special diaspora committee to identify opportunities for bilateral cooperation.