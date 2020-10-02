New Delhi: After closing its entry and exit gates for a brief period due to massive protests at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday opened its gates for public transport. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: CM Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar Protest Says Culprits Should be Given Stringent Punishment

Taking to Twitter, the DMRC said that the entry and exit gates of a few stations of Delhi Metro were closed because of the protests.

"The entry and exit gate for Janpath is closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. Exit gates for Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk are closed," the DMRC said in a tweet.

Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits gathered at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital to demand justice for the young victim.

All three stations fall in the vicinity of the protest venue in central Delhi.

The protest was initially supposed to be held at the India Gate but was later shifted to the Jantar Mantar owing to the prohibitory orders in place in the Rajpath area.