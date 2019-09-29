New Delhi: At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a clarion call to make the country plastic-free, Rajasthan High Court has on Sunday unanimously decided to ban single-use plastic in the court’s premises. The decision in the court has also been taken as a mark of respect for Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary on Oct 2.

“As a mark of respect to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth anniversary and in the interest of the institution and public at large, the Full Court has unanimously resolved not to use the banned single-use plastic/thermocol in any manner in the premises of the Rajasthan High Court and High Court guest house both at Jodhpur and Jaipur, as also in the premises of all the subordinate courts, canteens/restaurants in the premises of all the Courts of the State and also during official functions, conferences and any other occasions,” the Rajasthan High Court said in a notification.

As per the notification, the ban will be applicable to all courts in the state, High Court Guest House at Jaipur and Jodhpur, canteens and restaurants inside the court premises.

While issuing the circular, the court asked all to follow the order and ensure strict compliance of this practice. Prior to this, the Full Court of Calcutta High Court had also banned the single-use plastic in its premises.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech urged everyone to ban single-use plastic.”Can we free India from single-use plastic? The time for implementing such an idea has come. May team be mobilised to work in this direction. Let a significant step be made on October 2,” PM Modi had said on August 15.

After August 15, a number of government departments, ministries and offices have banned sing-use plastic. Notably, during the BJP’s CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls, the plastic bottles were not there, rather glass bottles were used during the meeting as a mark of banning the use of plastic.