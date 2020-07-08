New Delhi: Days after the Centre banned 59 Chinese apps, including the hugely popular TikTok, the Indian Army on Wednesday asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information. Also Read - Instagram Amps up Tech Game, Users Can Now 'Pin' Favourite Comments

The personnel deployed in the Indian Army have also been asked to delete dating apps such as Tinder, Couch Surfing along with news apps like Daily Hunt in the instructions issued recently. Also Read - Days After Standoff, Disengagement Between India, Chinese Troops Completed at Patrolling Point 15, Says Army

The development comes after the Centre on June 29 banned nearly 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns. Also Read - After Kanpur, Man in Baghpat Arrested For Praising Gangster Vikas Dubey in a Facebook Post

The move was taken in the wake of the fatal altercation that broke out between the armies of India and China at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on June 15. In the face-off, over 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed by the Chinese troops. Since then the India-China bilateral relations remained strained.

Army personnel have also been asked to delete dating apps such as Tinder, Couch Surfing along with news apps like Daily Hunt in the instructions issued recently: Indian Army Sources https://t.co/NerjcBCZbO — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

Taking a counter measure, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a list of 59 Chinese apps that are now banned in the country.

“These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” said a ministry statement.

The decision was taken after the ministry received complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India.

Other Chinese apps in the banned list include Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, Bigo Live and more. Earlier this month, Indian intelligence agencies red flagged these Chinese apps over safety and privacy issues of users.