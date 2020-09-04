New Delhi: Two days after the Central government banned 118 mobile games that had links to China, including the hugely popular PUBG, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday announced multiplayer game FAU-G in support of PM Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Removed From Google Play Store, App Store After Govt Ban in India

Announcing the news on Instagram, the Bollywood actor said he will present the multiplayer action game, Fearless And United – Guards FAU-G supporting PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. Also Read - PUBG Ban: You Can Still Play The Battle Royale Game | When, Where And How | Full Details Here

“Supporting PM @narendramodi’s Atma Nirbhar movement, proud to present a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United – Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to #BharatKeVeer Trust,” he said. Also Read - 'Humane' Side of Police Came to Fore During COVID-19 Pandemic: PM Modi

Notably, this is the actor’s first gaming venture and it is being developed by Ncore games. The games’ announcement about the game comes two days after the Central government banned 118 Chinese apps citing threat to national security.

The 118 apps that were banned on Wednesday by the Centre include Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Alipay, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat reading, Government WeChat, Tencent Weiyun, APUS Launcher Pro, APUS Security, Cut Cut, ShareSave by Xiaomi, and CamCard, besides PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Issuing a statement, the Centre said that these apps are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.

The fresh move to ban the 118 apps comes amid new border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh.

The Centre said it received numerous complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data to servers outside India.

“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the Centre said in the statement.

Earlier on June 29, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The June ban was followed by blocking of 47 more Chinese apps that were clones and variants of the ones banned earlier.