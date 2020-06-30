New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna till November-end, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee on Tuesday also extended the free ration to the poor till June 2021 under the state scheme. Also Read - What is Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana? How Will it Help 80 Crore Migrant Workers?

"I am extending free ration for poor till June 2021," Mamata Banerjee said in a statement.

While making the announcement, Mamata Banerjee said that the Centre should extend the free ration to the entire population and not just to the poor.

The development comes after PM Modi in his address to the nation said that Rs 90,000 crore will be spent more on providing free ration to poor for next five months.

“The PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna has been extended till November end and 80 crore people to get free ration for five more months,” PM Modi said.

CM Mamata Banerjee said under the Unlock 2.0 guidelines, her state administration will provide relaxations outside containment zones. However, she asked the police to impose lockdown strictly in containment zones.

“Since the night curfew is from 10 PM to 5 AM, the morning walk will be allowed in the state. However, masks have to be worn and social distancing should be maintained,” Bannerjee said.

She said for marriages and shradh prayer meets, 50 people will be allowed. Earlier it was 25 people only.

“Today the Chief Secretary has written letters to Central Home Secretary regarding metro and flight services. Like international flights have been stopped till July 15, we requested restriction of domestic flights from hotspots and to start metro for people engaged in essential services,” she said.

She said that the state administration has taken one more decision, if private buses don’t hit the streets despite the state government’s efforts to reach out to associations, offer Rs15,000 financial aid for each month. “If they don’t ply tomorrow, we will acquire private buses, take action as per Disaster Management Act, a state government driver will take over,” she said.