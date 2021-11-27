Farmers’ Protest Latest News Today: Soon after the Central government said that a committee will be formed to look into their grievances, the farmer leaders on Saturday posyponed their proposed tractor rally to Parliament on Monday. “After a meeting, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to postpone the proposed tractor rally to Parliament on November 29,” farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh told news agency ANI.Also Read - Farmers' Demand Fulfilled With PM Modi's Committee to Make MSP System Effective, Says Tomar

Notably, the move from the protesting farmers came just two days before the Centre is to introduce a bill cancelling the three contentious farm laws.

After a meeting, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to postpone the proposed tractor rally to Parliament on November 29: Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh in Delhi pic.twitter.com/sRskbis3MI — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021



Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmers to end their agitation and said a committee will be formed by the Centre to address their pending concerns.

“PM Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming and making minimum support price (MSP) system more transparent and effective,” Tomar said.

He also added that the committee would have representatives from farmers’ organisations.

In the meantime, the BJP has also issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in Parliament on Monday when the Minister tables the bill to repeal the farm laws.

PM Modi had also last week announced that the three farm laws would be rolled back. However, the farmer unions insisted that their protest would go on till the laws are formally repealed and other demands are met. They were demanding a legal guarantee on the minimum support prices of the crop.

In the light of these demands, the farmers had earlier announced that they will hold a protest march to the Parliament on Monday with 60 tractors and over 1,000 people to underline their resolve in this matter.