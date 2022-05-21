Thiruvananthapuram: Following reduction of fuel price by the Centre, the Kerala government on Saturday announced a cut in state tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively, reported news agencies. Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the Union government has partially reduced the huge tax imposed by it. He, however, welcomed the Centre’s decision.Also Read - What Will Be The Prices Of Petrol, Diesel In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities After Reduction in Excise Duty

"The Union government has partially reduced the huge tax on petrol and diesel. Kerala government welcomes this decision," Balagopal said in a statement. "…state government will reduce state tax on the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively," he said.

The Union government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers battering under high fuel prices that has also pushed inflation to a multi-year high. The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.

Announcing the duty cut through tweets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said the government will give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.