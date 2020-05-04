New Delhi: After the Centre allowed relaxation in restrictions in the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak in non-containment areas, the authorities in Latur area of Maharashtra on Monday allowed marriage functions to go ahead with maximum attendance of 10 people. Also Read - Coronavirus in Gujarat: On Day 1 of Lockdown 3.0, Yet Another Protest by Migrants in Surat | Watch

Issuing a letter, Latur Collector G Shreekant stated that the 10 people include the bride and groom, and all those who take part must be residents of the district.

Giving further instructions, the collector said that the marriage function must be held in a house and social distancing norms must be followed strictly by the people who attend it. He also said that the respective tehsildar will ensure all these directives are followed.

The development comes after the Centre on May 1 extended the lockdown from May 4 till May 17 with bringing some relaxations in the restrictions in lockdown norms.

The Home Ministry on May 1 said that marriages related gatherings shall ensure social distancing, and the maximum number of guests allowed shall not be more than 50.

Issuing a notification, the Home ministry said that educational institutions; all social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; hospitality services; and religious places or places of worship for public will also remain shut across the country. The Centre also said that the movement of persons by air, rail and road would be allowed for select purposes.

As per updates from the health ministry, there are 130 ‘Red’ zones in the country with maximum of 19 in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 14 in Maharashtra in the country. The number of ‘Orange’ Zone is 284 and ‘Green’ is 319. All the districts of the national capital have been put under ‘Red’ zone.

The home ministry also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into new zones with ‘Red’ signifying a hotspot. However, wearing of face cover was made compulsory in all public and work places.