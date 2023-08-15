Home

After Chandrayaan-3 Mission To Moon, ISRO Plans To Study Sun With Aditya L-1 Observatory

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is now preparing to study the Sun. For this, an observatory named Aditya L-1 will be sent into space.

Aditya L1 shall be the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun.

Its launch date has not been revealed yet, but according to reports quoting an ISRO official said that it could be launched in the first week of September.

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1 will be the first Indian mission to study the Sun. This spacecraft will reach the Lagrange Point-1 (L-1) in the Sun-Earth system four months after the launch. Since eclipses don’t affect this point, the study of the Sun can be done easily from here.

Distance Between Earth And Lagrange Point Is 15 Lakh Km

The distance between the Earth and the Sun is about 150 million km (15 crore km). The Lagrange point L-1 where Aditya L-1 will be placed is about 1.5 million kilometers (15 lakh km) away from the Earth. This observatory has been built at the UR Rao Satellite Center in Bangalore. From here it has been brought to the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

Functions Of Aditya L-1

The major science objectives of Aditya-L1’s mission are:

Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.

Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares.

Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.

Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.

Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity, and density.

Development, dynamics, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs).

Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base, and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.

Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona.

Drivers for space weather, origin, composition, and dynamics of solar wind.

What Are Lagrange Points

Lagrange points are those places in space where if an object is placed, it remains there.

At the Lagrange point, the gravity between two large bodies is as strong as the centripetal force required to move smaller objects between those two bodies.

The biggest advantage near the satellite placed at Lagrange-1 point is that there is no effect of an eclipse here. The satellite can study the sun continuously from here without any interruption.

About Aditya L1 Space-based Indian Mission

Aditya L1 shall be the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses.

This will provide a greater advantage in observing solar activities and their effect on space weather in real-time. The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors. Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagation effects of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

