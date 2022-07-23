New Delhi: Following the rather critical and serious observations made by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Saturday about the functioning of the media in the country wherein he said that “kangaroo courts by media were detrimental to the health of democracy”, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday called for “introspection by media houses of their functioning”. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur was speaking at the National Broadcasting Day function at the All India Radio (AIR) in New Delhi. CJI Ramana’s remarks raised questions on the credibility of the media, he said.Also Read - Issues Even Experienced Judges Find Difficult To Decide... CJI Ramana Slams 'Media Trials' As 'Kangaroo Courts'

"We need to introspect whether we have crossed the 'Lakshman Rekha' while delivering news," Thakur said adding "I wish to urge friends in the media that if such an impression is being created, there is a need for introspection".

"Agenda-driven debates and kangaroo courts being run by the media are detrimental to the health of the democracy", CJI Ramana said while delivering the inaugural lecture instituted in the memory of Justice Satya Brata Sinha in Ranchi. CJI NV Ramana expressed concerns about the "concerted campaigns" in media, particularly social media, against judges and "ill-informed and agenda-driven debates" on issues related to cases before courts.

Print media still has a certain degree of accountability, he said adding, “Whereas electronic media has zero accountability as what it shows vanishes into thin air. Still, worse is social media.”

Urging the media to self-regulate, he said, “It is best for the media to self-regulate and measure their words. I urge electronic and social media to behave responsibly. Electronic media should rather use their voice to educate people and energise the nation.”

The CJI said media trials affect the fair functioning and independence of the judiciary.

Addressing the gathering, Anurag Thakur said that some people surmised that radio was going to have an existential crisis with the advent of television and subsequently the internet. However, radio has identified its audience and not just maintained its relevance but also its credibility, he said.