After CJP protest, why are Jharkhand students protesting? Know their key demands behind the JPSC, JSSC agitation

Why are students protesting in Jharkhand after the CJP protest ended in Delhi? Read the details here.

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Students gather during a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The CJP protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar has come to an end after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on July 25, fulfilling one of the protesters’ key demands. The campaign, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was launched over the alleged NEET UG paper leak and exam irregularities, with students demanding accountability, a fair investigation, and reforms to ensure transparency in the examination system.

Why are students protesting in Jharkhand after the CJP protest ended in Delhi?

While the CJP has called off its protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the wave of student unrest is far from over. In Jharkhand, hundreds of aspirants continued their protest for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, alleging irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests. The protesters are demanding a CBI probe, accountability from recruitment agencies, and comprehensive reforms to ensure transparency and fairness in the state’s recruitment process.

What are the key demands of the protesting students in Jharkhand?

The protesters, who have been holding an indefinite sit-in at a stadium since July 29, raised slogans such as ‘Order CBI probe in JPSC’, ‘Long live Students Unity’ and ‘Shame on Hemant Soren’. The protesters are demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test held on April 19 and an independent probe by central agencies, including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC.

JPSC aspirant Rahul Kumar Kranti told news agency PTI, “Paper leaks in JPSC have happened several times. This time, OMR sheets of candidates have been leaked. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a CID probe, but we are not satisfied.”

What alleged irregularities have students flagged in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment process?

The aspirant claimed that previous probes into the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-CGL paper leak had not led to action and claimed that the latest investigation could also be “covered up” after a few months. He added, “We have completely lost faith in the ongoing CID probe. We demand a CBI probe into all recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC over the past seven years. We also demand the chief minister’s resignation on moral grounds.”

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | Protests by students over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations continue in Ranchi. CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Ashutosh spoke to the protesting aspirants over a phone call to extend support and discuss the ongoing issues regarding… pic.twitter.com/ILqyozAXqa — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026

They are also demanding the introduction of a fifth option of “not attempted” in OMR sheets. “The careers of thousands of students and aspirants are at stake due to corruption in both agencies. Most of us come from farmers’ families. We only want fair opportunities based on merit,” Ankit Kumar from Giridih district told PTI.

This development mirrors youth-led agitations in Delhi, where activist Sonam Wangchuk recently concluded a 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak controversy. CJP, which led the demonstrations in the national capital, has extended its support to the ongoing student movement in Jharkhand.The outrage in Jharkhand follows a series of recent controversies involving exam leaks, questionable administrative decisions, and logistics blunders that students say have crippled their career prospects.Students on the ground paint a grim picture of the state’s educational and public recruitment infrastructure, citing severe mismanagement that spans multiple examination cycles.

Cockroach Janta Party has extended its support to students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC CGL, and various other competitive exams. Taking to X, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke wrote,”Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and support their demands.”

Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and support their demands. pic.twitter.com/lLSRhFVpv1 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 2, 2026

(With agencies inputs)