After Cockroach, ‘Makhi Janta Party’ emerges – But why ‘Makhi’, how is it related to CJI Surya Kant and what’s MPJ, CJP connection?

Makhi Janta Party (MJP) has emerged after CJI Surya Kant’s ‘hammer to kill a fly’ remark. Know why it is linked to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), its founder and its plans to contact CJP.

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After Cockroach, ‘Makhi Janta Party’ emerges – But why ‘Makhi’, how is it related to CJI Surya Kant and what’s MPJ, CJP connection? | Image: instagram

‘Makhi Janta Party’ Emerged Over CJI’s Hammer-Fly Remark: Netizens have witnessed a new satirical outfit called Makhi Janta Party (MJP), which emerged on social media platforms after a recent remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The MJP drew parallels with the rise of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which also started as a satirical response to Kant’s referring to a section of youngsters as ‘cockroaches’. The MJP has claimed that it has garnered 40 lakh views and over 3.3 lakh followers on Instagram in the past 72 hours. The page identifies a man named Aaryan, who is a student and its founder.

A story posted on the account said MJP was looking for spokespersons.

CJI Remark Inspires Viral ‘Makkhi Janta Party’ Page

Notably, the social media page has changed its username eight times before makhijantaparty.ig. The joining date of the page on Instagram is June 2021. Another post shows that the name ‘Makhi Janta Party’ emerged from Kant’s recent ‘hammer-to-kill-a-fly’ remark while questioning massive security deployment in the capital city ahead of the CJP’s proposed protest on October 10.

“Jab CJI ne hi kaha — “Can’t use hammer to kill a fly!” ab to makkhi bhi bolegi hum bhi kisi se kum nahi,” the post read.

During a hearing on October 9, a Supreme Court bench, including the CJI, had observed that “One can regulate but it is completely different to put a halt on everything…you cannot stop everything,” ‘hammer to kill a fly’, the bench had said.

Is MJP Contacting CJP?

The Instagram page also expressed support to CJP and AISA’s Neha Bora, who are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The MJP stated on Instagram that it has extended its support to Bora, saying that her questions and demand for accountability are essential to democracy.

However, the proposed protest by the CJP was held without the mandatory permission from the Delhi Police.

The MJP said it is trying to contact CJP for a coordinated action, subject to mutual agreement.

MJP Condemns Arrests of CJP Activists

In another statement signed by Aaryan on Tuesday, the MJP raised questions about the detention of Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das after they barged into Jantar Mantar and hoisted the Indian flag.

They said that Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site and that giving a place which is far from public eye could diminish protests’ impact.

“So what’s the point of a protest site if people can’t make their voices heard where it matters?” the statement read. “Democracy needs dialogue, not distance,” the statement added, saying that CJP supports a peaceful protest, democratic rights and public participation.

The Rise Of MJP

The MJP came into existence following the success of the CJP, a movement that rose from online satire into a broader campaign for political accountability. It gained momentum after the use of the word ‘cockroaches’ to describe a section of youngsters.

The CJP started its protest in July at Jantar Mantar over alleged exam paper leaks, forcing Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign.