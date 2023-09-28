Home

After Coolie, Rahul Gandhi Tries Hand At Carpentry During Furniture Market Visit In Delhi’s Kirti Nagar | PHOTOS

During his visit to the furniture market Rahul Gandhi interacted with the carpenters and heard their problems besides also trying his hand at making some furniture items.

Image shared on X by @INCIndia

New Delhi: Days after dressing up as a porter (Coolie) and carrying a passenger’s luggage over his head, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tried his hand at carpentry during his visit to the Kirti Nagar furniture market here where he also interacted with carpenters at work. The Wayanad MP also tried his hand at carpentry, pictures shared by Congress showed.

During his visit to the furniture market on Thursday, Gandhi interacted with the carpenters and heard their problems besides also trying his hand at making some furniture items.

“Today I went to Asia’s largest furniture market located in Kirti Nagar, Delhi and met the carpenter brothers. Apart from being hard workers, they are also amazing artists experts at carving durability and beauty,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

“We talked a lot, got to know a little about their skills and tried to learn a bit,” the former Congress chief added.

This is Rahul Gandhi’s third such reaching-out exercise in the national capital in the recent past. He met fruit and vegetable vendors in Azadpur Mandi here in August and more recently spoke to the porters at the Anand Vihar railway station.

The Congress also shared pictures of Gandhi’s visit to the Kirti Nagar market on X, in which he is seen trying his hand with some furniture tools.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra is still on,” the party said.

The visit was part of Rahul Gandhi’s reaching-out exercise ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi had earlier met some farmers planting paddy in their fields in Haryana’s Sonipat district and interacted with some women farm labourers, whom he later invited them over to his mother’s residence.

He also undertook a journey from Delhi to Chandigarh in a truck a few months ago and listened to the concerns of truck drivers.

On Thursday last, the Gandhi scion donned the trademark red shirt of porters and also carried luggage over his head as he turned Coolie for a day at the Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi.

Viral visuals of Rahul Gandhi’s visit showed the Congress leader lifting luggage over his head while draped in porters’ trademark red shirt as he interacted and sat down with porters and listened to their grievances.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits Anand Vihar ISBT, speaks with the porters and also wears their uniform and carries the load pic.twitter.com/6rtpMnUmVc — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

“People’s leader Rahul Gandhi met his porter colleagues at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi today,” the Congress said in a post on X, with a picture of Gandhi interacting with the porters.

In a post on Instagram, Gandhi had said, “Today, met the coolie brothers working at the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi.”

The former Congress chief further said, “I had this desire in my mind for a long time, and they had also called me very lovingly — and the wish of the hard-working brothers of India should be fulfilled at any cost.”

(With inputs from agencies)

