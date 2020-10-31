Chitrakoot: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Friday said after the Covid-19 pandemic ends, arrangements will be made for “darshan” of Lord Ram from every village in the state. Also Read - Ram Temple Will be Made of Only Stones, IIT Chennai Being Consulted For Construction

Yogi Adityanath said arrangements for everyone in villages for Ram temple darshan in Ayodhya would have been made earlier if not for the virus. Also Read - Fact Check: Did PM Modi Send Rs 50 Crore to Yogi Adityanath For Early Construction of Ram Temple? Here's The Truth

“In Ayodhya, construction of Ram temple is on. Had there been no Covid-19, we would have made arrangements to send everyone from villages to Ayodhya,” the CM said while addressing a gathering in Chitrakoot. Also Read - Ram Temple: 2,100 kg Ashtadhatu Bell of Rs 21 Lakh For The Temple Prepared in UP's Jalesar

“After the end of pandemic, everyone will have ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram’,” he said.

The chief minister was at Valmiki Ashram in Chitrakoot’s Lalapur village, on the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti.

(With PTI inputs)