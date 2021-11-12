Thiruvananthapuram: After coronavirus, now cases of Norovirus were reported in Wayanad district of Kerala on Friday and the state government warned people to stay vigilant about the very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. As per reports, the rare Norovirus infection was reported in some 13 students of a veterinary college in Pookode near Vythiri in Wayanad district two weeks ago.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona Coming or Not? A Series of Wrong Predictions Made by Eminent Govt Experts

Even as the situation has been brought under control and no further spread is reported, the health authorities in the district said they are preparing a data bank of the students of the veterinary science college besides holding an awareness class as part of preventive measures. Also Read - International Flights: India Plans to Increase Flight Services to More Countries, in Talks With Airlines, Says Govt Official

On the other hand, the veterinary college authorities said the infection was first found in students living in hostels outside the campus. The health authorities were quick to collect samples and sent them to NIV in Alappuzha for testing. Also Read - Sun Pharma Plans to Launch Merck's Covid Pill Molxvir in India Soon, Waits for Approval From DGCI

In the meantime, state health minister Veena George took stock of the situation in Wayanad district and asked the health officials to take preventive measures.

The health officials said that the drinking water sources need to be hygienic and with proper prevention and treatment, the disease can be cured quickly. Everyone should be aware of the disease and its means of prevention, they said.

On the other hand, Kerala recorded 7,224 fresh coronavirus infections and 419 deaths on Thursday, taking the caseload to 50,42,082 and the fatalities to 35,040. With 7,638 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 49,36,791 and the active cases reached 69,625.

Of the 419 deaths, 47 were reported over the last few days and 372 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 1,095 cases followed by Ernakulam 922 and Thrissur 724. There are currently 2,18,914 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,13,340 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,574 in hospitals.

(With inputs from PTI)