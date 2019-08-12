New Delhi: Demanding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to take back their decision, the Congress on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of targeting poor students by increasing of the examination fees of Class X and Class XII.

The CBSE had on Sunday enormously hiked the fees of Class X and XII board examinations for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200. Besides, the amount was also doubled for students from the general category, who will now have to pay Rs 1,500.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala made a scathing remark at the BJP, blaming them of tarnishing BR Ambedkar’s dream of “be educated, struggle”.

“We demand that the BJP government take back the CBSE decision to raise exam fees, failing which it would be clear that this government does not want to fulfil Ambedkar’s dream of ‘be educated, struggle’ for the oppressed classes in the society,” he told news agency PTI.

Surjewala also claimed that since the Modi government came to power, the exploitation of Dalits and tribals has increased and with this move, the BJP wants to put an end to cheap education for the needy.

“The Constitution of India has made to help SCs/STs to fight against the social injustice and exploitation meted out to them, but the BJP government has gone in ‘reverse gear’,” he said.

The notification issued by the CBSE last week also stated the fee hike for practicals for Class XII too has been raised from Rs 80 to Rs 150. Moreover, the migration fees which was Rs 150 earlier, has also been increased to Rs 350.

The hike also applies to students enrolled in CBSE schools abroad, who will now have to pay Rs 10,000 for five subjects in the higher secondary as opposed to Rs 5000 earlier.