New Delhi: On a day when the Delhi government started COVID-19 tests on media persons, the Assam government on Wednesday decided to conduct the same for free on media people.

Addressing a press conference, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has decided to conduct free COVID-19 tests for news reporters at Guwahati Medical College on April 25. Sharma said that no new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the state in last seven days.

The development comes after 53 scribes were tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai this week.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will start COVID-19 testing for mediapersons. He also said that his government has set up a centre for the purpose where free COVID-19 tests will be conducted.

“We have set up a centre. All media houses and journalists will be informed about it. Interested mediapersons can undergo tests at the centre from Wednesday morning,” Kejriwal said.

Apart from Delhi and Assam, the Karnataka government on Tuesday also decided to conduct a health checkup camp for journalists in Bengaluru.

The BMC had said that out of the 171 mediapersons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus, adding that most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic at present.