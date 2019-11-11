New Delhi: Drawing inspiration from the national capital to reduce the rising air pollution, Madhya Pradesh is mulling to implement the odd-even scheme of rationing in the state, Environment Minister in the Madhya Pradesh government Sajjan Singh Verma said on Monday.

“To curb the rising pollution in Madhya Pradesh the ‘odd-even’ formula could be applied in our state as well,” Verma was quoted as saying by ANI.

Talking about initiating additional measures to reduce pollution in the state, the Madhya Pradesh minister said, “The central government should put a stop on the sale and purchase of vehicles.”

Meanwhile, to ensure a hassle-free commute in the national capital on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has relaxed the odd-even scheme of rationing for November 11 and 12. The Delhi government has taken the decision to make sure that no disturbance takes place in celebrations of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

“Several Sikh organisations had met me and demanded that odd-even rules be lifted for November 11 and 12. Thousands of people participate in several programmes on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Because of the odd-even rule, the government claims that over 15 lakh of the total 30 lakh vehicles remain off the road every day in the national capital.

Keeping in view the rising pollution level in the national capital, the Delhi government has started the odd-even scheme which is in operation from November 4 to 15.

A traffic rationing measure initiated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the odd-even scheme allows private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) to ply on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) on even dates.