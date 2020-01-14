New Delhi: In yet another threatening remark directed at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters by a BJP leader, Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh on Monday remarked that he would ‘bury alive’ students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for allegedly raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth.

The minister’s remark came a day after the party’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said that ‘violent anti-CAA protesters in Bengal should be shot dead just like those in UP, Assam and Karnataka.’

A day later, addressing a pro-CAA rally in Aligarh, Raghuraj Singh said, “The handful number of people, 1% criminal and corrupt people who come to Aligarh Muslim University, they use our money and then raise slogans against PM and CM. I will bury you alive.”

BJP leader Raghuraj Singh at a rally supporting #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in Aligarh: A handful number of people, 1% criminal&corrupt people come to University (Aligarh Muslim University). They use our money & then raise slogans against PM &CM. I will bury them alive. (12.1) pic.twitter.com/lVIO1A40OH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2020

Last week, over two dozen students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were booked for raising ‘objectionable slogans’ against the Chief Minister during a protest against the CAA, as well as against the police crackdown on the campus last month. The police action led to the university preponing its winter vacations till January 5, which were further extended by a week.

The campus reopened for classes on Monday.

“Yogi-Modi will not get perturbed. In fact, they will run the country, and run it like this only,” he added.

On December 15, students of AMU, who were already protesting against the CAA, came out in large numbers to protest against the Delhi Police’s crackdown on the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University campus after violence during a student-led anti-CAA protests, earlier that evening.

The protesting AMU students were cracked down upon by the UP Police as well as the Rapid Action Force (RAF), with many of them sustaining serious injuries.