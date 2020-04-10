New Delhi: Three cancer patients admitted at the Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases at the hospital to 21, an official said on Thursday. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

The three have been shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, according to the official. Also Read - Pakistan Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flights as Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,695

Earlier this week, a doctor and nine para-medical staff had also tested positive for the COVID-19 at the Delhi government-run hospital. Also Read - Around 2 Dozen Defy Lockdown For Friday Namaaz, 7 Arrested in Greater Noida

So far, 21 people, including two doctors, have tested positive for coronavirus there. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday climbed to 720, with 51 fresh cases and three deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 430 are related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March.