New Delhi: Despite being criticised by Muslim clerics, Nusrat Jahan, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Basirhat, celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Nikhil Jain on Thursday.

Earlier, Muslim clerics had targeted her after she visited Durga Puja pandal and offered prayers with her husband. Mufti Asad Kasmi, Vice President of the Itehaas Ulema-e-Hind had said that Nusrat should change her name and religion because she is “defaming Islam and Muslims” by her actions.

One of them had said that Islam does not need her and she should change her name and religion. “She has been participating in such prayers, there is nothing new in this. However, under Islam, a follower is not allowed to offer prayers to any God other than Allah. This is haram (sin),” a cleric said.

A day after, she gave a befitting reply to the clerics calling herself ‘God’s special child’. I celebrate all festivals. I respect humanity and love more than anything. I am very happy,” news agency ANI quoted the TMC MP as saying.

“I think I have my own way of portraying harmony towards all religions. Born and brought up in Bengal, I feel I am doing right by following culture and tradition. Here, we celebrate all the religious festivities,” she said.

Her husband also backed her and said that every citizen of India, irrespective of their religious identity should accept all religions”.

Take a look at some of her Karwa chauth pictures pictures here: