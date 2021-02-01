New Delhi: The Delhi Police has come up with innovation solution to defend its personnel from sword-wielding protesters. A photo was shared by police forces in which cops are standing on the side of a road in Delhi while holding iron batons or lathis. The cops can also be seen wearing helmets and arm guards which look like gloves and are made of metal. The batons also have a part at the bottom for covering hands. Also Read - Nails Cemented On Roads To Stop Protesting Farmers From Crossing Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri Borders

The police personnel who have been given iron batons are from Shahdara district. Police said on Monday that it is to protect themselves from attacks by sharp-edged weapons. Also Read - Country-Wide Agitation on February 6, Farmers Warn To Block Roads, Intensify Protests

The initiative was taken by station house officers (SHOs) of all 11 police stations falling under the jurisdiction of Shahdara district. Each police station distributed around 12 iron batons to its personnel, they said. Also Read - Sitharaman Deceived Poor, Working Class, Migrants, Farmers: P Chidambaram on Budget 2021

“The aim is to protect our personnel from attacks by any sword or sharp-edged weapon. It is for their self-defence. This initiative was taken by SHOs of the respective police stations of Shahdara district,” a senior police officer said.

The move comes following violence during the Republic Day tractor rally organised by farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws. The rally had descended into anarchy as protesters deviated from pre-decided routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

According to police, 394 police personnel were injured, while 30 police vehicles were damaged in the violence on January 26.

(With inputs from PTI)