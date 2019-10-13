New Delhi: Expressing concern over his name missing from BJP’s lists of candidates for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls, senior party leader Eknath Khadse on Sunday skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden rally in Jalgaon of the state.

Though his daughter Rohini and daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse were present on the dais during the rally, some party workers reportedly told a news daily that Khadse had informed the leadership about his inability to attend the event because of some prior commitment.

Earlier reports suggested that the members of Leva Patil community are mounting pressure on BJP to give a ticket to Khadse on Wednesday. Community members reportedly had said if the BJP does not give ticket to Khadse, the community would vote to any party Natha Bhau (as Khadse is known among his supporters) goes to.

“Natha Bhau held the BJP flag when a very few people were with the party. Now, he is being denied a ticket for Assembly elections. We are deeply hurt by the BJP’s approach. If his name doesn’t appear in the second list, we will stop supporting BJP and stand by Natha Bhau,” Leva Patil community head Ramesh Vithu Patil had told ANI.

On October 1, Khadse had filed his nomination from Muktinagar assembly constituency. Though he had filed the nomination, Eknath Khadse had said that there is a possibility that he might get a ticket later.

“I’ve filed my nomination today. My name is not on the list issued by the party, but the possibility of me getting a ticket cannot be ruled out. I don’t know if this seat is going to be with Shiv Sena or with BJP, what I know that I’ve been a loyalist to BJP for past 42 years,” he said after filing the nomination.

The election to Maharashtra Assembly will be held on October 21, and the results of the same will be announced on October 24.