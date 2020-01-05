New Delhi: After witnessing a pleasant winter chill for a nearly a week, the mercury rose again on Sunday with maximum temperatures reaching up to 32 degrees Celsius. Remarkably, Mumbai recorded the coldest winter day on December as the minimum temperature dropped to 16.4 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rise in temperature has occurred due to a change in the wind direction towards south-easterly. “On Sunday, Mumbai’s minimum temperatures remained below 20 degrees consecutively for the last 4 days. However the temperatures were expected to rise gradually,” said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (western region), IMD.

There was at least a 5.5 degrees increase compared to the cool conditions recorded on Saturday at 26.5 degrees Celsius, the Met recorded. The minimum temperature also rose a few notches on Sunday morning as the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory noted the lowest at 17.5 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the relative humidity levels recorded on Sunday was at 68% and 54% in IMD Colaba and Santacruz, respectively.