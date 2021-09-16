New Delhi: Days after filing FIR, the Delhi Police on Thursday submitted a notice under Section 175 in local court and sought action against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and former India managing director Manish Maheshwari over the circulation of child sexual abuse content on the platform.Also Read - Maharashtra Is Safe, Says ATS Chief Vineet Agarwal After Delhi Police Busts Pak-Organised Terror Module

As per a report by India Today, the Delhi Police in the notice mentioned how Twitter purposely did not submit information regarding handles sought by them and used delaying tactics by invoking mechanisms like mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT).

Earlier, Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Twitter for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on its platform after a complaint was registered by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

It must be noted that the case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act.

In the complaint, the NCPCR had stated there were several links of child pornography and dark web available on Twitter. Twitter, in its reply, however, stated that Twitter India and Twitter Inc were two separate bodies and the former had no control over content on the platform.

The FIR also stated that how the co-founder of a fact check website along with Twitter users harassed a minor girl online and how Twitter didn’t report the matter to Indian agencies and rather submitted details to US agencies, which is a violation of the POCSO Act.