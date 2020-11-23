IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Khan, whose love story was seen as a symbol of communal harmony, stunned everyone when they filed for divorce on Friday. Their divorce application was reportedly filed mutually due to irreconcilable differences in Jaipur’s family court. Both Tina and Athar are officers of the Rajasthan cadre and are currently posted in Jaipur. Also Read - Tina Dabi, Athar Khan File For Divorce in Jaipur's Family Court | How The IAS Couple Had The Perfect Love Story

According to latest reports, it is being said that Athar Khan doesn’t want to stay in Rajasthan anymore and wants to move back to his home state Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said Athar Khan has approached the Union home ministry’s department of personnel for deputation to the Union Territory cadre.

However, his application for deputation in Jammu and Kashmir is still pending with the union home ministry. As per rules, an IAS officer needs minimum five years of service before he/she can apply for a deputation.

Athar Khan, who is a year older than Dabi, is from South Kashmir while Dabi, hails from Bhopal. Notably, Tina Dabi had bagged top position in the UPSC examination in 2015 and Athar Amir had secured the second position in civil service examinations in the same year. The duo apparently met during their training period after their examination, fell in love and married in 2018.

Their marriage made national headlines and became a huge point of discussion on social media. While many congratulated the couple for breaking barriers, many chose to criticise them mainly because they come from different religious backgrounds. More controversy followed as Hindu Mahasabha termed it as love-jihad.