New Delhi: Maharashtra and Haryana are all set to go for polls on October 21. The campaigning for both the states has ended on October 19. All parties and their leaders were busy campaigning for their respective party candidates. After ending the weeks-long campaigns for the poll-bound states of Haryana and Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday seen relishing ‘chaat’ in Delhi’s Bengali Market with his party members.

Rahul in the video was seen stepping out of a Wagon R amid heavy security to enjoy chaat at Delhi’s Bengali Market. The video in no time gained many likes, comments and re-tweets.

One of the favourite places in Delhi for sweets and chaat, Bengali Market has in the past seen many big shots like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and actor Anupam Kher visiting the place to relish local sweets and other delicacies.

Two days before, Rahul Gandhi was seen playing cricket with local boys in Haryana’s Rewari area after his chopper made an emergency landing there following bad weather. He was returning to Delhi after addressing a rally in Haryana’s Mahendergarh. Later, the Congress leader left for the national capital by road. The viral video of Rahul playing cricket received more than 400 likes within no time and it was retweeted 66 times.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi defended of Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, who has come under fire from the BJP, calling those slamming him ‘bigots’ and said there are millions of Indians who feel inspired by his feat.

“These bigots are blinded by hatred and have no idea what a professional is. You cannot explain it to them, even if you tried for a decade. Please be certain that millions of Indians are proud of your work,” Rahul tweeted.