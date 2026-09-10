After first CEO, Ram Mandir Trust to appoint deputy CEO; two key names under consideration

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News: The post of Deputy Chief Executive Officer may be created in the future within the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust. Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri has hinted. There's also the possibility of being given the responsibility of Deputy CEO.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/after-first-ceo-ram-mandir-trust-to-appoint-deputy-ceo-two-key-names-under-consideration-8521113/ Copy

After first CEO, Ram Mandir Trust to appoint deputy CEO; two key names under consideration (File)

Amidst the expanding scope of the Ram Temple construction and related activities, the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCO) may be created within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the future. Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri has hinted at this. This arrangement may be considered given the Trust’s ongoing workload and the increasing workload on Chief Executive Officer (CEO), retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra. The Trust may decide to appoint a Deputy CEO in the future, as needed.

The position of Chief Executive Officer has previously held significant positions within the Ram Temple Trust. Former Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra has previously served as CEO. With the temple construction underway, the expanding scope of the Trust’s systems, administrative work, and various projects has also increased the CEO’s responsibilities. Consequently, the possibility of establishing a Deputy CEO alongside the CEO has emerged.

Three names were submitted for CEO selection process

According to sources, three names were presented during the Chief Executive Officer selection process. After consensus was reached on one of these names, the CEO has been appointed. There is now a possibility that one of the remaining two names could be given the responsibility of Deputy CEO in the future. However, this decision will be made based on the Trust’s needs and administrative arrangements.

Structure of trust changed

Three new trustees have recently been added to the Ram Temple Trust. These include Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey, and Dr. Nirmala Yadav. With the addition of the new trustees, further changes may be seen in the trust’s responsibilities and level of functioning. Considering the construction, management, administrative tasks, and future plans related to the temple, the trust may decide on the positions and arrangements necessary for its functioning.

A final decision regarding the position of Deputy CEO has not yet been made, but Govind Dev Giri’s indications clearly indicate that the Trust may consider this option. If the Trust deems it necessary to enhance the CEO’s work and better handle the growing responsibilities, a more senior officer may be created.

In such a situation, a significant change may be seen in the administrative system of the Ram Temple Trust in the coming days. Notably, the possibility of one of the remaining two names that emerged in the CEO selection process being given the responsibility of Deputy CEO is also being discussed.