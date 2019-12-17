New Delhi: After having five deputy chief ministers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday indicated having three state capitals in an effort to develop all regions fo the state.

“We can think in terms of having three capitals, one being the legislative capital and the other two being executive capital and a judicial capital,” Office of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated.

The CMO further stated that a committee in this regard has been formed to decide on capital area region which will submit its report in a couple of days. “We’ve to discuss in direction of developing all the regions and the concept of multiple capitals too could be considered,” it stated.

The development comes after the Chief Minister hinted that the priorities of the state should be in tune with the aspirations of the people.

Saying that countries like South Africa have three capitals, Reddy said a final decision in this regard would be taken by an expert committee constituted by the state government.

“We can think in terms of having three capitals one being the legislative capital and the other two being executive capital and judicial capital. A reputed Consultancy firm will also give its report and a decision would be taken after discussing the details and logistics,” he said on Tuesday.

He stated that Visakhapatnam which has proper infrastructure can be considered for being the Executive Capital as it can be done without much investment. He also stated that Amaravati can be retained as the legislative capital and Kurnool can be the Judiciary capital of the state.

Accusing the previous Chandrababu Naidu-led government of irregularities, Reddy said the previous government had brought in a grand design of a capital city developing 53,000 acres with a cost of Rs 1.09 lakh crores and there were many irregularities which the House has discussed earlier.