New Delhi: After the flood, another fear is now gripping the people of Bihar— dengue. According to reports, nearly 1,400 people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the state. There is a sharp increase in over 1,000 cases in Patna alone in the past five days as the state is battling with the deadly disease after the deadly calamity.

Though the health officials are carrying out intensive screen for the disease, nearly 20 per cent affected people are below 17 years.

As part of the precautionary measure, the health department of the state has issued an advisory to school students to wear full-sleeved clothes and use the anti-mosquito spray in classrooms.

With many areas still inundated with floodwater, the threat of a dengue epidemic looms large over the region. Patna, which was worst affected by the flood for more than 10 days, has been dealing with the dengue cases. According to reports, over 250 cases were registered in Patna alone in 10 days time.

On October 9, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited patients who are undergoing treatment for dengue at different hospitals in the state.

“I am here to take stock of health services after the floodwater receded. There were 119 cases of dengue in the hospital, of which 16 are still here. Centre and state are working together to control the outbreak of diseases,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

As per updates from the state health department on October 6, as many as 900 dengue cases have been registered in Patna since September. Apart from Patna, other low-lying areas such as Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bungalow and SK Puri are still underwater for many days now.

“The team of experts has also told us that the vector density of mosquitoes is increasing. Twenty-four teams are spraying Temefos in Patna to kill mosquitoes. Till now, 900 cases of dengue have come to light in the state, including 640 cases in Patna,” Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Health, Bihar, told ANI.