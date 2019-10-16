Patna: At a time when Bihar is still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating floods, the dengue outbreak has caused an alarm with a total of 1,923 cases being reported from the state.

At least 1,410 patients have been tested positive for dengue in the state capital Patna, the worst-affected by the torrential rains.

Sanjay Kumar,Bihar Principal Secy (Health):In last 2 days, dengue cases have gone up by 100. As per experts,30-40% Aedes mosquito larvae breeding inside houses. We're appealing to people in Patna to not allow water to stand. So far,there has been no mortality due to dengue(15.10) pic.twitter.com/vTb7PMjPtP — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2019

To assist the state in fighting dengue, a central team stationed in Patna found that at least 19.25% houses in the city with larval index of aedes mosquito, making them susceptible to the disease.

Sanjay Kumar, Bihar’s Principal secretary of Health appealed to people in Patna to not allow water to stand as mosquitoes breeds inside houses. As part of the precautionary measure, the health department of the state has also issued an advisory to school students to wear full-sleeved clothes and use the anti-mosquito spray in classrooms.

One hundred fifty eight cases of Chikungunya were also reported in the state so far this year of which 140 were from Patna.

Floods in Bihar claimed over 73 lives and 17.09 lakh were affected due to the calamity.