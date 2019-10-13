New Delhi: National carrier Air India (AI) is facing crisis after crisis. Unhappy with salary and promotion, over 120 pilots of the airline have on Sunday tendered their resignations to the AI management. At present, the Air India has a total of 2000 pilots out of which 400 are executive.

“AI management should listen to our grievances. Our demand regarding salary hike and promotion is long pending before them but they have failed to give a strong assurance,” one of the pilots told ANI.

He further stated that the airline’s pilots facing the adversity as they have to pay back loans. “Even we pilots are not able to withdraw our salary on time,” he added.

The move to tender resignations from pilots comes in the backdrop of the Central government’s decision to initiate the process of divestment of Air India’s stake, which has a debt of over Rs 60,000 crore.

Saying that pilots, in the beginning, are hired on the contractual basis for five years with a low salary, he said they are supposed to get hike and promotion with gaining more experience, but that did not happen here. As of now, IndigoAir, GoAir, Vistara and Air Asia, Indian airlines are operating the Airbus A-320 flights.

According to reports, Air India flights may face delays or cancellations from October 18 as the Public Sector oil companies have threatened to discontinue fuel supplies to the airline because of payment issues. These oil companies had earlier asked the Air India to make the monthly payment by October 18, otherwise, they will stop fuel supply at six major domestic airports.

“Issues with oil companies are being sorted out and would be resolved early. Air India has taken all measures to ensure flights are not disrupted and passengers are not inconvenienced at all. There is no reason for any concern by Air India passengers,” the airline said in a statement.

On October 10, the national carrier had received a letter from oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). “Commitment towards daily payment has been mostly adhered to by Air India. The outstanding has not come down considerably in the absence of the committed monthly lump sum payment,” the letter from the oil companies to Air India stated.