New Delhi: At least 35 doctors of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences have tested positive for coronavirus, said TV reports on Friday. Notably, AIIMS is the second major hospital in the national city where more than 30 people have contracted the virus. Earlier on Thursday, 37 doctors of the Ganga Ram hospital had tested positive for COVID-19 while treating corona-positive patients.

"A majority of these Health Care Warriors have mild symptoms. 32 doctors are in home isolation and 5 are admitted in the hospital", informed hospital sources. Meanwhile, to review the situation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hold a meeting with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital chairman, Dr DS Rana at 4 PM today.

Moreover, Delhi Government has issued an order directing 115 private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of their total ICU and ward bed capacity for COVID-19 patients amid the massive spike in coronavirus cases. Besides, it has ordered an increase in the total number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients from presently 1000 to 1500 at Lok Nayak Hospital and from 500 to 1000 at GTB Hospital.

Delhi, like other major states, has been reporting a significant spike in new COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, it recorded as many as 7,437 fresh cases and 24 related deaths. Thursday’s spike was the highest single-day rise witnessed in Delhi since November 19 last year when 7,546 COVID-19 cases were registered. 5,506 cases were reported in the capital city on Wednesday.