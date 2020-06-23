New Delhi: Nearly after a gap of three months, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday decided to open the physical OPD services from June 25. Also Read - Monsoon to Hit Delhi, Uttar Pradesh in Next 48 Hours: IMD

The out-patient departments were shut on March 24 after the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

For health check-up, thousands of patients from various parts of the country visit OPD clinics every day.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria has approved the resumption of physical appointments for old/follow-up patients. However, only 15 patients per day will be checked by the doctor.

“In addition, requisite appointments for a limited number of new patients will also be given for those departments who wish to start physical OPD consultation. However, no appointments will be given for evening speciality clinics in the first phase of OPD reopening,” said an official told news agency IANS

The hospital authorities said that it will be the prerogative of the departments to call patients directly or screen them through teleconsultation before giving a physical appointment.

However, if the appointment is given from the department, the departmental appointment list will have to be sent to the computer facility and the faculty OPD at least 48 hours in advance.

“All heads of clinical departments in AIIMS hospital are requested to intimate this information at least 2 days in advance,” added the official.