Kochi: Days after a German student was asked to leave India for taking part in an anti-CAA protest rally in Chennai, a Norwegian tourist in Kochi faced a similar fate on Friday.

Janne-Mette Johansson, who was questioned by immigration authorities for her participation in an anti-CAA protests in Kochi, has now been asked to leave the country. The officials reached her hotel in Fort Kochi and asked her to pack her luggage and leave the country at the earliest.

”Our enquiry found she has violated visa norms and so she was asked to go back,” reads a statement from Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

On Thursday, the 74-year-old Norwegian woman was called in for questioning by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, in Kerala’s Kochi for participating in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday.

Johansson, who took part in the protests on Monday, posted her picture on Facebook saying, “The People’s Long March was very well organised. During these 12 km, there were two places we got water with salt and sugar, we also had orange juice. No riots, just people determined, lifting up their voices, saying what has to be said. The police were helpful during this protest march (sic).”

It was this Facebook post that alerted the authorities and prompted them to summon her.

Johansson, who came to India this October, has routinely visited India since 2014 and her visa is valid till March, 2020.

“She had arrived in India on a tourist visa and she had participated in the protest. So we are enquiring for more details to understand if there was a visa violation. Did she intentionally attend the protest? Or was it out of curiosity? So we’ll take action only after checking those details,” Anoop Krishnan, Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, had said.

On Monday, Germany’s Jacob Lindenthal, a postgraduate student of physics at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT Madras), left for Amsterdam after being told by immigration officials to leave India by midnight or face deportation. The development came after was seen participating in an anti-CAA protest in Chennai.